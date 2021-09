Even as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was being annihilated by the Baltimore Ravens’ rushing attack, the Chiefs’ offense was in great position to win — either by a field goal or a touchdown. They drove into Baltimore territory with under two minutes to go, but a costly fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ended their chance to win. The defense had a chance to stop the Ravens on an ensuing fourth down, but quarterback Lamar Jackson converted to seal the deal. The Ravens upset the Chiefs, 36-35. Both teams now stand 1-1 on the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO