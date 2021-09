If you're age 65 or older, or if you're a First Responder or Medical Worker who comes in contact with many people daily... Or maybe you're one with underlying health conditions and are immunocompromised--Covid-19 Booster shots are here in the Basin after the FDA signed-off and approved them last night. There is no official information that I can find that talks specifically about which vaccine you originally got, and whether or not you can safely mix and match-so if you originally got the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, this isn't for you. That may change as more time passes and further studies are done to see what effects mixing and matching vaccines has-but for now stick with the original brand/dose you received.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO