Yungblud has quickly made a name for himself in the music scene, and he's got a lot of major names cheering him on and giving him advice. The 24-year-old told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday that Robert Smith of The Cure and Liam Gallagher of Oasis both told him to be authentically himself. He also got very similar advice when he hung out with Avril Lavigne earlier this year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO