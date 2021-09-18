Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sep. 18—This summer's experiment with ticketed entry at Glacier National Park appears to have succeeded in spreading visitor pressure around the popular tourist destination. Entrance gate numbers released on Thursday show a 12% decrease in the flow of motorists on the Going-to-the-Sun Road between Memorial Day and the end of August compared to 2019. In contrast, the number of people driving through the Two Medicine gate, which didn't require an advance ticket, jumped 33%. Motorists entering at Polebridge in Glacier's northwest corner also increased about 20% compared to 2019.

