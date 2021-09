Lamar Jackson has been one of the most unfairly criticized quarterbacks in quite some time. While his throwing capabilities still need work, his skill set is enough to make him one of the best players in the league right now. He can run the ball better than most running backs, and when it comes to his football IQ, he is extremely good at knowing what his best skills are, and using them to his advantage. Despite all of this, Jackson still catches flack for having not beaten teams like the Chiefs, all while struggling in the postseason.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO