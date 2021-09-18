Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón

Public Health, State’s Attorney’s office ask for use. Kent Tarro from the Public Health Department was present at the county board meeting to present his monthly report. He later came back to the front of the board room to ask the board to authorize the use of American Rescue Plan funds to provide temporary staffing and overtime pay. He asked for those funds for three reasons. The first reason is that the Health Department now has to get quarantine orders validated by the courts causing the states attorneys office more than their usual amount of work, additional officers are needed to deliver the court orders containing their quarantine orders, and the public health department has seen a large increase in people who need mental health support and resources, leading the health department to need more staff to handle the influx.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO