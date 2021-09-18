Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón
“Today, the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee underscored the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. The research continues to clearly demonstrates how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.”www.chhs.ca.gov
