The Covid vaccination programme has saved about 123,000 lives in England alone, the latest figures have suggested.Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Public Health England have calculated that in the period up to 17 September vaccinations against coronavirus have prevented 123,100 deaths.A further 23.9m infections did not happen because people received their jabs, along with 230,800 hospital admissions for people aged 45 and over.In England, more than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.However, take-up of the vaccines is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO