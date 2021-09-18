CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Had No Intention of Passing Ball Under Any Circumstances During Famous Game-Winning Shot Over Bryon Russell: ‘I Would Have Taken That Shot With Five People on Me’

By Ashish Mathur
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan hit several game-winning shots during his legendary Chicago Bulls career. However, his most famous bucket was his final field goal with the Bulls in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Utah Jazz. After stealing the ball from Karl Malone, Jordan felt he earned the right to...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tupac Watched His Final NBA Game Between Lakers And 72-10 Bulls: Three GOATs Were In The Arena That Night

Many fans will have a different opinion, but a wide majority of people believe that Tupac Shakur was the greatest rapper to have ever lived. After all, he had everything that a global superstar needed to have to achieve the greatest success. He had the voice, the sound, and the image that transcended boundaries worldwide. There was a point where everyone and their mother knew who Tupac Shakur was, even if they did not listen to rap or hip-hop music.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Bryon Russell
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
John Stockton
NBA

Top Moments: Michael Jordan hits 'The Shot', breaks Cavs' hearts

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. It is known, in Chicago and especially in Cleveland, as “The Shot.” It was replayed on television hundreds of times, to the agony of Cleveland fans and the ecstasy of Bulls supporters. It was only one basket, yet it played an integral role in the fortunes of not one but two NBA franchises.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Shot#The Utah Jazz#Airness#Chicago Sports#Espn#Mvp
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

170K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy