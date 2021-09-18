CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the German Greens may have lost their chance to seize power

By Justin Huggler
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnalena Baerbock breezed into Stuttgart this week as if she still believes she can succeed Angela Merkel at next weekend’s election and become Germany’s first ever Green chancellor. But unless the polls are wildly wrong, Ms Baerbock is set to go down in history as the woman who threw away...

www.telegraph.co.uk

AFP

Merkel urges vote for 'stable' Germany as election looms

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to elect her would-be successor Armin Laschet for the sake of German stability, in a strong pitch for her party as candidates made their final bid for support hours ahead of Sunday's vote. In a strong appeal to a predominantly older electorate, Merkel said: "To keep Germany stable, Armin Laschet must become chancellor, and the CDU and CSU must be the strongest force."
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel is leaving behind a dangerous vacuum of ideas and leadership

About a month ago, Olaf Scholz was asked to pose for a magazine cover photo. Germany’s finance minister leads the SPD, the country’s centre-left party. But that day, he drew his inspiration from the Right. With a relaxed smile, Mr Scholz clasped his hands in front of him in imitation of Angela Merkel’s trademark “rhombus” gesture. The message was unambiguous: Germany is losing its “mutti”, but it could soon replace her with a new “pappi”.
EUROPE
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. Laschet, 60, has been trailing his Social Democrat challenger Olaf Scholz in the race for the chancellery, although final polls put the gap between them within the margin of error, making the vote one of the most unpredictable in recent years. Merkel had planned to keep a low profile in the election battle as she prepares to bow out of politics after 16 years in power. But she has found herself dragged into the frantic campaign schedule of the unpopular chairman of her party, Laschet. In the last week of the campaign, Merkel took Laschet to her constituency by the Baltic coast and on Friday headlined the closing rally gathering the conservatives' bigwigs in Munich.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
ANIMALS
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

Germany's political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters Friday, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has made small gains in the polls in recent weeks. But it remains narrowly behind the center-left Social Democrats headed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz The Greens who are putting forward their own candidate for chancellor for the first time, are trailing in third place, but could play kingmakers when it comes to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Candidates clash in last TV debate before German election

The three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, and the four leaders of the other parties currently in parliament, clashed Thursday over a variety of topics in the last televised debate before Sunday's election.Unlike previous debates that repeatedly focused on climate change, poverty and other domestic topics, the candidates discussed foreign policy issues for the first time, too.Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats who is currently Germany’s finance minister, said closer cooperation within Europe is needed but that at the same time the EU needs to continue to work closely together with the United...
ELECTIONS
AFP

'Eternal' chancellor: Germany's Merkel prepares to leave the stage

She was called "the leader of the free world" as authoritarian populists were on the march in Europe and the United States, but Angela Merkel is wrapping up a historic 16 years in power with an uncertain legacy at home and abroad. In office so long she was dubbed Germany's "eternal chancellor", Merkel, 67, leaves with her popularity so resilient she would likely have won a record fifth term had she sought it. Instead, Merkel will pass the baton as the first German chancellor to step down entirely by choice, with a whole generation of voters never knowing another person at the top. Her supporters say she provided steady, pragmatic leadership through countless global crises as a moderate and unifying figure.
EUROPE
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

France's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...
MILITARY
The Independent

In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises

After three-and-a-half weeks on a hunger strike, Henning Jeschke is frail and gaunt, but determined to go on, still hoping to pressure the three candidates for chancellor of Germany into meeting him for a debate about the climate crisis ahead of Sunday’s general election. For the first time in Germany, climate change is perhaps the most dominant issue in an election campaign, especially for young voters. It's at the center of televised debates among candidates, and five of the six main parties offer plans with varying degrees of detail for slowing global warming. But young climate activists — who...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

How Germany's complex electoral system works

In many countries, a strong lead in the polls often results in a landslide -- but things are not so simple under Germany's complex election system. In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be forced into torturous coalition haggling with any number of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel at the chancellery. The reason is post-war Germany's election system, which mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Armin Laschet: comeback king after Merkel's crown

Armin Laschet, the candidate from Angela Merkel's party to succeed her as chancellor, may have had a dismal election campaign marred by gaffes, but he also has a knack for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, which could still see him triumph in Sunday's polls. Elected as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in January, Laschet was for some time the clear favourite to become Germany's next chancellor when Merkel bows out of politics after Sunday's election.
WORLD
AFP

Olaf Scholz: the Social Democrat channelling Merkel in succession bid

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany's most influential politicians, with a reputation for being meticulous, confident and fiercely ambitious. As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party. He was pictured recently on the cover of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine adopting Merkel's famous "rhombus" hand gesture -- a stunt that provoked consternation from rivals in Merkel's CDU camp. Nicknamed "Scholzomat" for his robotic speeches, Scholz has hardly stood out for his charisma in the run-up to Sunday's election.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

German court orders removal of 'Hang the Greens' posters

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ordered on Tuesday the removal of election posters saying “Hang The Greens” placed by a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups. The posters festooning the city of Zwickau were put up by The Third Way, a small party monitored by security services,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

The town where Angela Merkel's chosen heir may have laughed away the German chancellorship

The sleepy market town of Erftstadt may turn out to be where the election to choose Angela Merkel’s successor as German chancellor was decided. It was here that Armin Laschet, the candidate for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) and her annointed heir, was filmed laughing during an event to honour victims of the devastating floods that killed 184 people in Germany this summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

