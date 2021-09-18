Europol Dark Web Specialist Joins Binance

Europol Dark Web Specialist joins crypto exchange Binance, to head up internal and external investigations, and to protect user funds. Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has added Europol Dark Web Specialist Nils Anderson Roëd to their investigations and audit team. He is the latest in the string of high-profile hirings meant to placate the clamor created by global regulators, who have placed Binance under the microscope recently. In Roëd’s own words, his goal is, “…to make Binance a safer place, by investigating internal and external activity taking place on the exchange for the purpose of protection of user funds, and assisting law enforcement with similar investigations. In his view, increased public and private sector collaboration will make the crypto industry a safer place for everyone. Roëd joins an impressive array of security specialists at Binance, which includes Aron Akbiyikian, a former digital media forensic detective.