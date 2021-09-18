Mastercard UK Announces NFT Giveaway With Jose Mourinho

Polker.Game has been bringing a constant stream of updates, development, and listings over the last few months - and they are not showing any sign of slowing down. Polker is one of the major sponsors of Polycon 2021, the largest Polygon event of the year - all this less than 10 days after Polygon announced the partnership and awarded a grant to Polker. The day before Polycon went live - Wednesday the 15th of September - Polker surprised the community with the announcement of a huge giveaway.

