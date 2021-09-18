Mastercard UK Announces NFT Giveaway With Jose Mourinho
Mastercard UK creates its first NFT as a part of a sweepstake for a random, lucky Mastercard holder in collaboration with its current global ambassador. As the non-fungible token (NFT) space continues its popularity and overlap with mainstream industries the global icons find their niche. The most recent addition to the NFT world is Mastercard. The U.K. branch of the financial services giant announced its first very own NFT.beincrypto.com
