CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline County, KS

Jobless rate falls in Saline County and across the region

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in August. This was unchanged from 3.8 percent in July and a decrease from 6.2 percent in August 2020.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Labor Dept reports NE Ga jobless rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Northeast Georgia’s unemployment rate did not change from July to August. “Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”
GEORGIA STATE
WTVQ

August unemployment rates fall in every county

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2020 and August 2021 as employment slowly continues to recover from last year’s peak unemployment during the pandemic. No county unemployment rates rose or stayed the same (Aug2021CountyCharts), according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS),...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Miami

Florida Jobless Claims Remain Steady

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see relatively little change in new unemployment claims, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating Thursday that the state had 6,845 initial claims during the week that ended Sept. 18. The estimate was down from a revised count of 7,761 for the week ending Sept. 11 and similar to the average of 7,889 claims a week since mid-May. Before the revision, the federal agency estimated that 6,817 new claims had been filed during the week that ended Sept. 11. The recent numbers remain far below the surge in claims last year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic upheaval. From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020, Florida averaged just over 215,000 new claims a week. Last week, the state Department of Economic Opportunity said Florida had a 5.0 percent unemployment rate in August, down from 5.1 percent in July. The August rate reflected 529,000 people qualified as being unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million. The national unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August. An estimated 351,000 new claims were filed nationally last week, up 16,000 from the prior week. Over the past four weeks, the average number of new weekly claims stands at 335,750.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Saline County, KS
County
Ottawa County, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
evanstonnow.com

Jobless rate falls again, but so does size of workforce

Two hundred fewer Evanstonians were looking for work last month than the month before — but the size of the city’s workforce — those employed or looking for work — fell by 331 workers. Net result — the jobless rated fell from 6.1% in July to 5.7% in August, but...
WILMETTE, IL
ForexTV.com

Norway Jobless Rate Eases Sharply

Norway’s unemployment rate fell sharply in July to its lowest level in 15 months, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent, which is the average for June to August, from 4.8 percent in June. The figure was the lowest since April 2020, when the rate was 4.1 percent.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise for 2nd straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salina Post

Kansas announces permanent increase to food assistance benefits

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that Kansas residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning Oct. 1. “Access to healthy food is a key component of a family’s well-being” Howard said. “This permanent...
KANSAS STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Jobs: Floyd sees August jobless rate of 2.9%, Bartow even lower, 2.7% even as work force shrinks across Northwest Georgia.

From media releases: Rome/Florida saw a decrease in the unemployment rate over the month that was an all-time low for the area. In Cartersville, the jobless rate remained unchanged. “Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total...
GEORGIA STATE
Salina Post

Saline County: 1 additional death; 47 new COVID-19 cases

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Wednesday:. ●One additional person has lost their life to COVID-19 since our last update on Monday. ●There have been 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saline County since our last update. ●Salina Regional Health Center reports that 19 people...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Salina Post

Kansas AG: Don't mandate longterm care facilities out of business

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt still doesn't have the language of the rule proposed by President Joe Biden earlier this month that would give employers with over 100 employees the choice to vaccinate or frequently test their employees for COVID-19. "Those rules have not been published yet and so we continue to wait," Schmidt said. "We have to see them before we have a chance to evaluate their legality, which I think is suspect on its face and then decide how we're going to challenge them."
HUTCHINSON, KS
ForexTV.com

Finland Jobless Rate Falls In August

Finland’s jobless rate declined in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday. The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.5 percent in August from 7.8 percent in the same month last year. In July, jobless rate was 7.1 percent. The number of unemployed persons...
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 4.9% in August

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 4.9% last month, down from 7.1% in August 2020, figures released today show. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said 10,557 people out of a labor force of 216,724 were jobless in August. A year ago last month, 15,425 people in a workforce...
FORT WAYNE, IN
bizjournals

Alabama records 3.1% jobless rate in August

Available jobs in Alabama continue to rise as unemployment steadily declines. The state reported a 3.1% jobless rate in August – down from 3.2% in July and 7.1% a year ago. The number of people unemployed dropped from 156,709 in August 2020 and 71,678 in July to 69,005 in August.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Worst Economy

The health of a state’s economy depends on perspective. For businesses, the primary considerations may be taxes and the extent to which workforces can organize or demand benefits. For workers, the issues tend more toward wages and insurance. For economists, the measures could be unemployment and state gross domestic product (GDP). While it is hard […]
POLITICS
Times Union

Jobless rate in Midland down to 5.3 percent in August

More than a year after taking a dramatic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, Midland’s labor market continues its recovery. The Texas Workforce Commission said Friday unemployment in its Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) – which includes Midland and Martin counties – fell to 5.3 percent in August from 5.9 percent in July. A year ago, the rate was 8.5 percent.
MIDLAND, TX
Providence Business News

R.I. still has 2nd-highest jobless rate in region despite sharp Y/Y decline

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island continued to have the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in August at 5.8%, higher than the national rate of 5.2%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Rhode Island’s jobless rate in July was 5.7%, and 12.6% in August 2020. Despite the unemployment rate edging...
ECONOMY
fox4beaumont.com

Jobless rate drops in Beaumont-Port Arthur

BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur has dropped more than 1% month-to-month and year-to-year. The rate was 8.8% in August, 2021. That's down from 9.9% in July, 2021 and down from 10.1% in August, 2020. Texas Workforce Commission - In August, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy