Prairie Hills workers: Employees and tenants are like family

A fish pond on the Prairie Hills of Clinton property is shown. John Rohlf | Clinton Herald

CLINTON — Prairie Hills of Clinton staff members believe the environment offered to residents has allowed the facility to reach 15 years in the Clinton community and expand since its opening.

Prairie Hills of Clinton is an assisted-living facility with 74 units, including 20 memory care beds, Marketing Coordinator Cyndi Koenes said. There were over 20 rooms added to the facility between five and 10 years ago. The facility originally had under 50 rooms, Maintenance Director Todd Schmoll said.

Schmoll stressed the staff at Prairie Hills considers all the tenants as their family. The staff treat the tenants like family and the tenants treat the staff as family, he said.

“I think it’s the openness of this building that helps us a lot,” Schmoll said. “You don’t feel like nothing against other facilities that I’ve been into, but some of them feel like when you walk in you’re walking into like a motel. Well this is all open. It just doesn’t feel like a motel to me.”

Housekeeper Diane Shirley has worked at Prairie Hills for 14 of the 15 years Prairie Hills has been in operation. Prior to working at Prairie Hills, she worked for 15 years at a hotel. After assisting an older gentleman who was staying at the hotel with coffee and donuts at the hotel, Shirley decided it was time to switch jobs. She soon after started working at Prairie Hills in Clinton.

“Sometimes they’ll ask me to do extra which is totally fine,” Shirley said. “So we just kind of like figure out what each other need and want and go from there. If they don’t want to be in the room, I’m very willing to wait until they go somewhere and clean their room then. If they want me in there, that’s fine too. I try to be as flexible as possible.”

Tenants at Prairie Halls walk the halls, she said. They also have a courtyard and a fish pond at the facility, she added.

Schmoll stressed the freedom offered to tenants at the facility.

“We don’t pin them into their rooms and say they got to stay there,” Schmoll said. “We make them feel like it’s their home and we’re there to help them instead of it’s our home and you’re just here as our guest.”

There are many programs offered for residents at Prairie Hills, Becky Hull said. Hull is in charge of activities at Prairie Hills. The programs offered include Live to Be Healthy, a senior exercise program offered three times a week; a beautician that comes to Prairie Hills twice a week; in-house physical, occupational and speech therapy offered by Northern Iowa Therapy; and a music therapy program twice a week for memory care, Hull said.

During the heights of COVID-19, the restrictions at the facility were heavy, Hull said. They had to do online classes for the music therapy and were not able to do Live to be Healthy, she said. They also were not allowed to have the beautician at the facility, she said. The Northern Iowa Therapy group was still able to come in and work with residents, Hull said.

There were also restrictions on residents seeing their families, Hull said.

“We all came together and worked really well as a team to make it as seamless for our residents as possible,” Hull said. “Because in that year and a half, probably a good year of it they weren’t allowed to see their families.”

Visitors are now allowed at the facility as long as the facility remains COVID-19 negative, she said.