TV Series

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Review – Tomura Shigaraki: Origin

By Daniel Kurland
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis My Hero Academia review contains spoilers. Hey, remember when this was a show about plucky heroes?. Picking up on the powerful revelations and themes that the previous episode “Tenko Shimura: Origin” establishes, “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin” continues that chilling story in order to tell the grander narrative of the Symbol of Fear’s birth. This episode is a heartbreaking look into Shigaraki’s first steps as a villain that’s contrasted with his current destructive war against the Meta Liberation Army. In the previous episode, Re-Destro teases that Shigaraki was experiencing an awakening and “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin” brings it to fruition.

