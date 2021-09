Program is down in numbers, but coaches and players are eager to get on the court.Scappoose High School's volleyball team is starting off the season with two wins and two losses. Coach Ashley Girres said her main focus for the season "is just getting these kids in the gym, around each other, getting exercise and a feeling of being a part of something." "Of course, I want to improve their volleyball skills and it's always fun to win, but having done this for well over a decade, it's blatantly clear to me that these children need human interaction, to feel...

