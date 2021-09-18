CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey Finds That 1 In 4 U.S. Teens Would Rather Invest In Crypto

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey has found that crypto is growing in popularity amongst young people in the United States. This is in line with the general popularity trends for crypto. Recent surveys and polls have also shown similar findings across respondents. Sentiment towards crypto investing has skewed towards the positive in the past couple of years. Now, a new survey by Junior Achievement USA has revealed that 1 in 4 U.S. teens would invest in crypto over the stock market.

