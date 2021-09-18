CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia hints at rejecting China's proposal to sign TPP

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia] September 18 (ANI): Canberra on Friday gave hints that it will not accept the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) proposal from China unless Beijing removes 'additional' tariffs imposed on imports from Australia. The hints came from Australian Minister for trade and investment Dan Tehan after he said that they want...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

"India rejects China's statement..."

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India has rejected the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China's territory illegally and crossed the line. Responding sharply to the assertion, India in...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Tehan
AFP

US favorable to Taiwan trade bid, urges Beijing to cease pressure

The United States on Friday praised Taiwan's record as a candidate to join a trans-Pacific trade deal and criticized Beijing for stepping up jet incursions near the island. Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, formally sought Thursday to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after years of lobbying following communist China's own application for membership. The vast trade pact is a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was championed by the United States until former president Donald Trump withdrew in 2017, calling it bad for workers. President Joe Biden's administration, which is close to organized labor, has made clear it is not rushing to rejoin and the State Department acknowledged it had no formal say in the Chinese and Taiwanese applications.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
bostonnews.net

'US, India ties can help solve lot of global challenges'

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday said that ties between the US and India ties can help in solving "a lot of global challenges."In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Tpp#Ani#Australian#Kyodo News#Chinese#Huawei Technologies
The Independent

China issues dominate election of Taiwan opposition leader

Fraught relations with neighboring China are dominating Saturday's election for the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party.Four candidates, including incumbent Chairman Johnny Chiang, are competing for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing That means agreeing to Beijing’s demand that it regard Taiwan as a part of China, something Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has refused to do. China has threatened to use force to bring Taiwan under its control and has increasingly used military, diplomatic and economic pressure in an attempt to undermine the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen and sway...
POLITICS
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Country
China
AFP

Huawei executive freed in Canada after deal with US prosecutors

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was headed home from Vancouver on Saturday as two Canadians were released from prison in China, ending a bitter diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- are all on their way back to their home countries after years of being detained in what critics have called "hostage diplomacy". 
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration. Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as " the Quad” on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries.Biden's meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the U.S. president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the U.S. sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy