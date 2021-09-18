Oklahoma Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Sept. 10, the Oklahoma State Veterinarian’s office confirmed a horse at a private facility in Texas County with West Nile virus (WNV). The affected Quarter Horse, whose age and gender were not reported, began showing clinical signs on Sept. 5. Signs consisted of ataxia (incoordination) of all four limbs, hindend weakness, hyperesthesia (unusually sensitive skin), and muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the head, neck, and lips. The horse, which was unvaccinated for WNV, is recovering.thehorse.com
