Oklahoma Horse Tests Positive for WNV

Getting to the root of podotrochlosis, one of the most common causes of lameness, is an ongoing process. In recent years veterinarians and farriers have made big strides forward when it comes to helping horses affected by podotrochlosis (historically called navicular syndrome). Once thought to be the end of an athletic horse’s career, degeneration of the navicular apparatus is something these professionals are now well-equipped to address (see TheHorse.com/navicular). Pinpointing the exact causes of the condition, however, remains a work in progress.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO