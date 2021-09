During New York Fashion Week, there was one breakout model in particular ruling the runways at Gabriela Hearst, Prabal Gurung, and Jonathan Simkhai: Quannah Chasinghorse. The 19-year-old Indigenous model—who is Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota—is taking the fashion world by storm and providing much-needed representation for Indigenous people in the process. To cap off her week, Chasinghorse attended the Met gala for the first time and documented her experience exclusively for Vogue. “It was amazing to be able to be there and represent Indigenous people,” says Chasinghorse. “Before I got to the Met, I was listening to Native music and artists to help me feel more empowered, and I was extremely excited to show the world the beauty of native indigenity.”

