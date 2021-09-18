Tory Lanez Switches Up His Flow While Remixing Capella Grey's "Gyalis"
Throughout his career, Tory Lanez has always been a master when it comes to the remix. While the artist was eventually able to find his voice with his own music, there is no doubt that Lanez shines when giving his own interpretation of well-established songs. Just a few months ago, Capella Grey came out with a song of the summer contender called "Gyalis," and now, Tory is back with a quick 1:45 remix of the track that does a great job at paying homage to the original.www.hotnewhiphop.com
