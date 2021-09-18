CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tory Lanez Switches Up His Flow While Remixing Capella Grey's "Gyalis"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his career, Tory Lanez has always been a master when it comes to the remix. While the artist was eventually able to find his voice with his own music, there is no doubt that Lanez shines when giving his own interpretation of well-established songs. Just a few months ago, Capella Grey came out with a song of the summer contender called "Gyalis," and now, Tory is back with a quick 1:45 remix of the track that does a great job at paying homage to the original.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Calls Out Rick Ross Over Smart Car Joke

One year later, Tory Lanez is still waiting on Rick Ross to deliver the Smart Car he bought to troll the rapper following his controversy with Megan Thee Stallion. The Toronto-bred rapper took to Twitter this weekend to call out Rick Ross, who he says hasn't lived up to his end of the deal.
CELEBRITIES
24hip-hop.com

Smiles Official Connects with Tory Lanez for New Single ‘Bands in the Trap’

August 11, 1973 is a date that every hip-hop head should hold near and dear to their heart. It’s the day that Jamaican immigrant DJ Kool Herc held the first-ever hip-hop jam in the rec center of his apartment building in the Bronx, NY. That back-to-school party—replete with break dancers, MCs and of course a hodgepodge of music from every genre—was the beginning of a culture that has lasted for almost 50 years.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
chatsports.com

Drake Airballs Jump Shot ... In 1-On-1 Game With Tory Lanez

Drake's jumper clearly still needs some work ... 'cause cameras have caught him airballin' yet another shot on the court -- this time in a 1-on-1 game with Tory Lanez. The whiffed shot all went down in Miami (unclear exactly when) ... when Drake was getting in some run with his fellow rapper.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Says He "Smoked" Tory Lanez In B-Ball, Lil Durk Chimes In

Recreational basketball might be just as competitive as the rap game. Drake and Tory Lanez came a long way since their short-lived feud but it seems that the friendly competition lingers, whether it's in the booth or on the basketball court. Earlier today, a video surfaced of Drizzy and Tory playing a game of one-on-one in Miami and Drake revealed that his jumper hasn't improved much since he tried to show out with the Wildcats.
CELEBRITIES
hiphopwired.com

Twitter Says Teeny Tory Lanez Going To The Slammer After Clearing Instagram Page

The Hotties and generally decent people around the world are aligned in celebration after bite-sized bully Tory Lanez is allegedly heading to the big house. While we haven’t been able to get any solid facts on the rumors, the Canadian rapper and vocalist deleted all the content from his Instagram page and left a cryptic and vague tweet on the timeline, leading to all the speculation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switches
hotnewhiphop.com

Speculation Begins After Tory Lanez Deletes Instagram & Says "It's Been Real"

A lot has been said about Toronto rapper Tory Lanez in the last year. The "Broke In A Minute" artist was charged in connection to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting last year despite his best attempt to discredit the Houston rapper by calling her a liar and clear his name on his Daystar album, and he continues to be one of the most divisive figures in hip-hop. On Tuesday night, speculation hit a new high after Tory cleared his Instagram page and told his fans, "It's been real."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

J. Cole Raps Over Drake’s ‘Pipe Down’ on Surprise New Song, ‘Heaven’s EP’

J. Cole gave fans a surprise on Tuesday by releasing a new video and song titled “Heaven’s EP” that finds him rapping over the beat of Drake’s “Pipe Down,” from the Canadian rapper’s just-two-weeks-old “Certified Lover Boy” album. Cole raps on the track: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot [Kendrick Lamar], yeah them n—-s is superstars to me/ Maybe deep down I’m afraid of my luminosity/ So when you see me on red carpets, I’m movin’ awkwardly.” Watch the video, directed by Simon Chasalow and filmed in Las Vegas, below. Cole shared The Off-Season, his sixth studio album, back in May of...
MUSIC
Vibe

Dreamville’s Lute Announces His Debut Album ‘Gold Mouf’ Featuring Ari Lennox, Little Brother, And More

Dreamville rapper Lute has shared the tracklist for his official debut album Gold Mouf. The LP is set to release on Oct. 4. The Charlotte, N.C.-bred rapper uploaded the title and features for the album on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 20), with the caption “I Heard Yall.” With 13 songs, the album features Little Brother, JID, Saba, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, WESTSIDE Boogie, and more. Through his music, Lute has opened up about his battle with anxiety. The story of the project has been shared through the rappers’ digital series Gold Mouf Chronicles. He has spoken about multiple family members having...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Proves He's Not In Jail Or On House Arrest Before Announcing A New Album

Tory Lanez was trending all day on Wednesday after he cleared everything from his social media pages and tweeted, "It's been real." The cryptic post sparked a lot of speculation among hip-hop fans. Some suggested that because of his alleged role in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting last year, he was finally being punished. Others theorized that with all the money Tory has made off of NFTs this year, he was simply taking a break from the madness on social media and going ghost until 2022. It turns out that neither of those were true.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Russ Ft. Capella Grey “Seduce”

Russ and Capella connect. Usually holding it down solo for his weekly drop, Russ brings Capella Grey and Tamae on his latest release, “Seduce”. Accompanied by Tamae’s sultry vocals, Russ and Capella Grey serenade the ladies over !llmind’s soothing soundbed.
MUSIC
Distractify

Fans Believe That Tory Lanez May Be Going to Jail After He Shared a Cryptic Tweet

Facing charges for assaulting a woman as a male celebrity means you're constantly in the spotlight. It’s easy to believe that most people would uphold the innocent until proven guilty mantra, but social media can easily turn against you — especially when evidence of the alleged crime comes to light. And Tory Lanez has been rightfully feeling the heat for some time.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna & Future Drop Bars About Making This Look "Too Easy"

Two Atlanta icons have come together once again on a track that they're hoping will stake its claim on fans' playlists. Gunna has been celebrating this week after he not only helped open a grocery store at his old middle school in Georgia, but he received his own day in South Fulton. The 28-year-old College Park native is known for giving back to the community that helped raise him, and when he isn't crossing good deeds off of his to-do list, Gunna is in the studio making magic—this time with Future on their track, "Too Easy."
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Logic Revisits "No Pressure" With "Perfect (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & A$AP Ferg

Fans loved "Perfect" in its original form when it appeared on No Pressure and Logic is back with the remix. The rapper's "final" album was released in July 2020, but it seems that retirement did not suit Logic because he recently returned with an official announcement that he's back in the game. However, there have been some dealings behind the scenes that left him frustrated because two months after releasing No Pressure, Logic surfaced on Twitter with a complaint about his label.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bia & G Herbo Boss Up On "Besito"

This is has been Bia's time to shine as her "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" has taken over airwaves. She caught mainstream attention after her feature on Russ's "Best On Earth" became a fan favorite, including Rihanna who couldn't get enough of the collaboration. After Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix to "Whole Lotta Money," the track catapulted to new heights, and now Bia is back with her latest single that she hopes will have the same effect on fans.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy