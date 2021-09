Norwich City vs Watford: A battle between two promoted teams – Norwich City and Watford will face each other, looking to change their poor run of form in the last few weeks. On their return to the Premier League, Watford started the season off with a bang claiming all 3 points in an entertaining clash against Aston Villa on an opening day. However, things have not been as rosy since then and they have now suffered 3 consecutive defeats in a row to slump down to the 15th position in the league. Xisco Muñoz will look to get his attacking player to fire against Norwich, who have leaked plenty of goals in their past matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO