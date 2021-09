No one made a sound as the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard entered the park to begin Friday morning’s POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony. It was a solemn day, but one for reflection. “Today we honor our brothers and sisters who went to war and never came back, whose remains have never been found,” said Tom Miller, a Village of Duval resident, Vietnam veteran and president of Veterans’ Memorial Park. “We remember those who were captured by the enemy and kept as prisoners of war under harsh conditions. We remember and celebrate all of them.” National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by then-President Jimmy Carter via proclamation.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO