Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Over the past year , many people took the time to discover some new hobbies or passions. For some , that hobby was Tabletop Roleplaying Games. Tabletop roleplaying games, like Dungeons and Dragons, are essentially a form of interactive storytelling, where the choices the players make, directly or indirectly effect the narrative. During the last year sales of Dungeons and Dragons materials increased 33 percent. With interest increasing in the hobby, communities all around the county have formed to play these games together. Some games are held in homes, others are held in public places, such as game or card stores.