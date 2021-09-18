CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County

By Brian Bouchard
wagmtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Over the past year , many people took the time to discover some new hobbies or passions. For some , that hobby was Tabletop Roleplaying Games. Tabletop roleplaying games, like Dungeons and Dragons, are essentially a form of interactive storytelling, where the choices the players make, directly or indirectly effect the narrative. During the last year sales of Dungeons and Dragons materials increased 33 percent. With interest increasing in the hobby, communities all around the county have formed to play these games together. Some games are held in homes, others are held in public places, such as game or card stores.

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Aroostook County, ME
Lifestyle
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Fort Kent, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Roleplaying Games#Gaming#Tabletop Gaming Alive#Wagm#Dungeons#Dragons#Game Supply#Magic#D D
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy