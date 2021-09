Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies. Duvall's lone hit of the night was a big one, as he took Jhoulys Chacin yard in the eighth to make it a one-run ballgame. The 32-year-old struggled otherwise with three strikeouts on the night but has hit well overall so far in September. Duvall has registered at least one hit in all 11 games he's played this month and has six home runs and 13 RBI over that span. He's currently sixth in baseball with 35 home runs and is one of six players who has already reached the 100-RBI threshold this year. Overall, Duvall is slashing .229/.285/.503 with 35 homers, 101 RBI, 62 runs scored, five steals and a 35:151 BB:K over 495 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO