Taylor (necK) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's 5-4 win that Taylor was unlikely to play in the series finale, so the 31-year-old's absence from the lineup Sunday was fully expected. Taylor has now been on the bench for two straight games since injuring his neck, but the Dodgers are viewing the issue as a day-to-day concern and don't believe he's a candidate for the injured list.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO