Chang is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Royals. After starting in four of the past five games while going 5-for-19 with a home run and a double, Chang will cede his spot in the Cleveland infield to Owen Miller. Chang should continue to play regularly versus left-handed pitching over the final two weeks of the season, but his path to steady at-bats versus right-handers will become more muddled when or if Amed Rosario (personal) returns from the bereavement list.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO