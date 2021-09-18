Any compelling Dunn video from this summer?

Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Order your copy here. Look, we’re not condoning it, officer, but whether you like it or not, raves have been popping up in every corner of the UK over the past year. In London, Manchester, Bristol and beyond, it’s hard to ignore and some people have, rightfully so, gotten pretty pissed off about the whole Covid-risky thing (even us lot aren’t ​“fight the power” all the time). Still, it’s important to know what all the fuss is about. That’s why we sent photographer Jaime López Cano to capture young ravers and what they’re wearing. Oh, and he shot them from the waist down because we wouldn’t want anyone getting in trouble now, would we? Saying that, some of these trews are pretty criminal…

