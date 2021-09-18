CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Any compelling Dunn video from this summer?

By HiltonHeadHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

I’ve seen a few. Will track a few down and post in a bit ** -- Haney 09/18/2021 1:40PM. Evidently, his stock blew up at a time when no one at hand had... -- 73CAV 09/18/2021 1:05PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

A Dunn deal?

PSA: Ryan Dunn has committed to us. '22. Another top50 stud ** -- AbusiveTubesock 09/18/2021 1:42PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Ryan Dunn has a youtube channel with several videos

It's mostly workouts and a pickup game. He shows some nice handles in the pickup game. I am really liking his game: he can shoot from outside and mid-range, he can dribble, and he can attack the basket. And it seems like Tony was recruiting him hard; so if coach really wants someone, that's more important to me than a recruit looking good in a few highlight videos.
BASKETBALL
theface.com

Club feet: footage from a summer of raves

Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Order your copy here. Look, we’re not condoning it, officer, but whether you like it or not, raves have been popping up in every corner of the UK over the past year. In London, Manchester, Bristol and beyond, it’s hard to ignore and some people have, rightfully so, gotten pretty pissed off about the whole Covid-risky thing (even us lot aren’t ​“fight the power” all the time). Still, it’s important to know what all the fuss is about. That’s why we sent photographer Jaime López Cano to capture young ravers and what they’re wearing. Oh, and he shot them from the waist down because we wouldn’t want anyone getting in trouble now, would we? Saying that, some of these trews are pretty criminal…
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

what are these members of the spidHer species thinking at this, moment❓

What are these members of the spidHer species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 09/24/2021 5:49PM. It's outta their hands. With little power comes very little responsibility ** -- KCHokie2 09/24/2021 8:44PM. “We have to spin webs with this stuff?? And YOU wore knee-highs??” ** -- PhotoHokieNC 09/24/2021 6:14PM. "You...
SCIENCE
sportswar.com

Connor in goal was .. well it was something! loved it

Lol I was confused by the title but it's accurate. That is a non-UVA Pehlke -- Gatsby 09/24/2021 4:19PM. Connor in goal was .. well it was something! loved it ** -- Priffski 09/24/2021 5:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
NHL
sportswar.com

Hopefully its not from fake twitter/internet names either like #hotcok69

Lame dude. Don't bring your personal problems here. No one gives a shit. ** -- Brown Water 09/24/2021 10:20PM. Cigarette ashes, cigarette butts! AH96 has OHF by the nutz. ** -- Major Kong 09/24/2021 3:27PM. Wouldn’t surprise me if it was anyone from a message board really ** -- OrangeHokieFan...
INTERNET
sportswar.com

In a similar vein, I find the lounge interesting after a few drinks.

Random conversation at the bar yesterday with 2 friends from work...... -- CrystalCoveHokie 09/24/2021 5:38PM. What? How can that be? Now those guys were the real deal. ** -- HokiesBill48 09/24/2021 6:51PM. In a similar vein, I find the lounge interesting after a few drinks. ** -- Coach McGuirk 09/24/2021...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Radio said Grant is starting and back to lead the D

Can anyone in the stadium see whether Atariwa or Grant are dressed? We -- LibertyUHoo 09/24/2021 6:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Tough to implement the pack line on a short week

3wv saying we just got coached up by Tony Bennett and we’re ready to play -- Mg234 09/24/2021 6:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFL
sportswar.com

Its kind of a win-win

Wake's QB isnt as good so we should stop the run a lot better..VA 38-14 ** -- Wahoo Ron 09/24/2021 5:59PM. We're a different team at home. I was afraid the Tar Holes would boat race -- HooRemembers 09/24/2021 4:43PM. 1 punt per half, 1 FG attempt, and 1 turnover...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

We’re 57-9 at Cameron? Wow!

Interesting (but confusing) chart on ACC head-to-head records -- Toolie92 09/24/2021 3:07PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Gotta question the logic of wearing clothes in tub.

O-10: ...how weekend may be Mrs Heavyweight Champion of the World... hawt❓ -- bourbonstreet 09/24/2021 5:19PM. Gotta question the logic of wearing clothes in tub. ** -- Stork 09/24/2021 5:30PM. 9, but not a 1 on the intelligence scale. She forgot to take her clothes... -- VTJayLaw 09/24/2021 5:25PM. She’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
sportswar.com

You're exactly right, RJ

Fall ball is all about finding out what you have and getting orientated to the college competition. If you play any type of "big name" competition, there is a natural tendency to want to win those games and a coach might not play the newcomers that need the experience. Coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

You got the right one, Baby!

University needs to provide better parking and tailgating options ** -- chwvhoo 09/24/2021 7:04PM. Ok and if team wins they will show and this is why we need to shrink Scott ** -- Mg234 09/24/2021 6:48PM. I question your people's enthusiasm and dedication to Virginia Football -- hoodeyo 09/24/2021 7:05PM.
COLLEGES
sportswar.com

That never changes

I really enjoy watching the Hoos lose. It's very satisfying. ** -- Wihokies 09/24/2021 10:38PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy