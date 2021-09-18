France Recalls Ambassadors To The U.S. And Australia In Objection To Security Pact
France is making it loud and clear that it objects to the security pact the U.S., U.K. and Australia announced this week. Today France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations. The move comes just one day after the French foreign minister said it was, quote, "a stab in the back" when the three countries excluded France from a deal to make nuclear-powered submarines together. The U.S. made the agreement as it seeks to counter China's influence in the Pacific Ocean and globally, but France already had a submarine deal with Australia, which was suddenly cancelled as Australia made the new deal. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley joins us now from Paris.www.vpr.org
