NFL Alumni Dallas running health screening event in Fort Worth

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

The NFL Alumni Dallas Chapter is trying hard to make a difference with men’s health. The Wheels for Wellness: Driven to Fight Prostate Cancer event is going on today until 2 p.m. at 701 Houston Street, in downtown Fort Worth

