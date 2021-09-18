CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Nick Cordero Honored in New York City With Mayoral Proclamation on Would-Be 43rd Birthday

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OY0xG_0c0LvdvN00

Late Blue Bloods star Nick Cordero sadly passed away last year from COVID-19 complications. On what would have been his 43rd birthday yesterday, a New York City mayoral proclamation honored him.

Yesterday, Mayor Bill De Blasio conducted a ceremony declaring September 17 to be “Nick Cordero Day” in the Big Apple. PEOPLE reports the presentation took place on the stage of Waitress: The Musical in the Great White Way’s Barrymore Theater. Cordero once starred in the musical as an original cast member.

“As a tremendously gifted and beloved member of New York’s vibrant Broadway community, the late Nicholas Cordero stood out as one of these remarkable individuals,” read part of the proclamation. “He sadly passed away last year after a long and courageous fight against COVID-19, and is dearly missed by his wife, Amanda Kloots, their son Elvis, and all those who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him.”

The proclamation ends by saying it’s an honor being joined by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans to celebrate his life and legacy. Andrew Kloots, Cordero’s widow, posted on Instagram how ecstatic she was about the news.

“Today Mayor De Blasio proclaims it is Nick Cordero day in New York City! I’m completely blown away and I’m sure Nick would be too! September 17, 2021 is Nick Cordero Day in NYC!!”

The Waitress also honored Cordero in its own way. Recently reopening again after its pandemic-related closure, the show’s diner features a new item on its menu. The “Live Your Life” pie pays homage to the track Cordero composed. Henceforth, the show’s script will include a line about the pie in every show as a tribute to the late actor.

Amanda Kloots Posts Remembrance of Nick Cordero on Would-Be 43rd Birthday

While Nick Cordero received a touching tribute from New York City, Amanda Kloots posted her own yesterday. Saying “I love you forever,” Kloots honored her late husband with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“Happy 43rd birthday to you Nick,” she captions the post. “It’s really hard to not think about what we would be doing today to celebrate you. I’d probably take you for a really nice steak dinner and have some red velvet cake for dessert with Elvis!”

Continue to be upbeat, Kloots says she hopes Cordero is in heaven with his father. “I hope you are up in heaven having a big party with your Dad and because I’m wishing the best for you, Prince. I’m hoping you’re singing with Prince today!!! Elvis and I will be missing you today as we sing to you from Earth.”

Recognizing his love for her, she ends on an emotional note. “If you were here I know what you’d say…’I’m the luckiest man on the planet. I live a blessed life.’ I love you forever.”

