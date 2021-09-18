‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Keeps It Lively in New ‘5AM Jungle Gym’ Pics on Motorcycle

Apparently, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni is more of a night owl than we thought. He seems to get up to all his shenanigans before the sun’s up.

Just look at this recent Instagram post from the actor. Meloni sent it out hours before dawn and even drew attention to the time of day (or night, in this case).

“5am jungle gym with @shespokerebecca and motorcycle riding on the #LOOC,” Meloni captioned the post. In the first pic, the “Law & Order” star starts to straddle a motorcycle, while the second one shows him hanging out on a children’s playground with makeup artist Rebecca Perkins.

While Meloni’s pics look innocent enough, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a specific “asset” that the actor showed off quite well in the post. Meloni gained quick popularity earlier this year after displaying his nicely shaped behind in a few training videos. Fans haven’t forgotten the incident, calling him “Zaddy” (an attractive older man) ever since.

“Hello Zaddy,” one fan commented on Meloni’s recent Instagram post.

Another said, “You know what you’re doin. I’m okay with it.”

And one fan posed a question that all of us were thinking as Meloni swings around the jungle gym in nice-looking slacks. “How did those pants not rip?”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Teases Crossover Episodes

In addition to posting fun behind-the-scenes night shoot pics, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni also shared an incredible cast pic. The cast in question includes co-star Danielle Moné Truitt and “Law & Order: SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

With all the stars congregating on one set, several fans are gearing up for some epic crossover episode between the two shows. And showrunner Ilene Chaiken confirmed fans’ hopes and fears in an Entertainment Weekly interview earlier this summer.

“We will certainly do more crossovers. We’re now part of an entire night of Law & Order. It offers us a lot of opportunities to intersect our stories,” Chaiken shared. “There’s no set number, no formula for it. And yes, I learned a lot about the complexities of doing a crossover and doing them successfully.”

Something that will work in Chaiken’s favor this time? Timing.

“One of the things I think will work better for us in this upcoming season is that our shows are all starting at the same time. We will be more or less on the same schedule. So we’ll be able to coordinate better and plan these events better.”

From the looks of Meloni’s and Hargitay’s social media sites, both shows have been filmed simultaneously all summer. This makes it infinitely easier to hop over from one set to another to participate in crossover episodes. We can’t wait to see Benson and Stabler on our screens again this coming Thursday, Sept. 23.