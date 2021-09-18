CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Keeps It Lively in New ‘5AM Jungle Gym’ Pics on Motorcycle

By Leanne Stahulak
 6 days ago
Apparently, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni is more of a night owl than we thought. He seems to get up to all his shenanigans before the sun’s up.

Just look at this recent Instagram post from the actor. Meloni sent it out hours before dawn and even drew attention to the time of day (or night, in this case).

“5am jungle gym with @shespokerebecca and motorcycle riding on the #LOOC,” Meloni captioned the post. In the first pic, the “Law & Order” star starts to straddle a motorcycle, while the second one shows him hanging out on a children’s playground with makeup artist Rebecca Perkins.

While Meloni’s pics look innocent enough, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a specific “asset” that the actor showed off quite well in the post. Meloni gained quick popularity earlier this year after displaying his nicely shaped behind in a few training videos. Fans haven’t forgotten the incident, calling him “Zaddy” (an attractive older man) ever since.

“Hello Zaddy,” one fan commented on Meloni’s recent Instagram post.

Another said, “You know what you’re doin. I’m okay with it.”

And one fan posed a question that all of us were thinking as Meloni swings around the jungle gym in nice-looking slacks. “How did those pants not rip?”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Teases Crossover Episodes

In addition to posting fun behind-the-scenes night shoot pics, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni also shared an incredible cast pic. The cast in question includes co-star Danielle Moné Truitt and “Law & Order: SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

With all the stars congregating on one set, several fans are gearing up for some epic crossover episode between the two shows. And showrunner Ilene Chaiken confirmed fans’ hopes and fears in an Entertainment Weekly interview earlier this summer.

“We will certainly do more crossovers. We’re now part of an entire night of Law & Order. It offers us a lot of opportunities to intersect our stories,” Chaiken shared. “There’s no set number, no formula for it. And yes, I learned a lot about the complexities of doing a crossover and doing them successfully.”

Something that will work in Chaiken’s favor this time? Timing.

“One of the things I think will work better for us in this upcoming season is that our shows are all starting at the same time. We will be more or less on the same schedule. So we’ll be able to coordinate better and plan these events better.”

From the looks of Meloni’s and Hargitay’s social media sites, both shows have been filmed simultaneously all summer. This makes it infinitely easier to hop over from one set to another to participate in crossover episodes. We can’t wait to see Benson and Stabler on our screens again this coming Thursday, Sept. 23.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Attend the U.S. Open Together: PHOTO

Will the teasing from Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni ever end?. Fans have been treated, or tortured depending on who you ask, with countless interactions and videos of the two actors over the summer. With both SVU and Organized Crime set to return this fall, the pair have spent a considerable amount of time together.
Mariska Hargitay
Ilene Chaiken
Chris Meloni
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Channels ‘Little House on the Prairie’ in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

Mariska Hargitay always appears to be having so much fun acting on Law & Order: SVU, which we know is a super serious show. On Monday, she shared a playful photo on Instagram. Hargitay showed up on set in a prairie-style dress, as did another co-star for a Law & Order: SVU dress rehearsal. Olivia Benson is all perfect blazer and pants, on set. Hargitay’s personal tastes are more whimsical. You can see she brings the fun to a role she’s had for 23 seasons.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Exec Teases Stabler Facing Extreme Hardship in Season 2, Will Need to See ‘Therapist’

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni is a mental health advocate who has openly talked about his personal struggles with the subject in the past. Now, his Stabler character is set to do the same. Coming into Season 2 of the crime drama series, the new episodes drop this coming week on September 23rd. Still struggling with a major life loss, fans will see Stabler struggle even more this season. Reports state that his character will face extreme hardship, even pushing him to see a therapist. More on that below.
‘Law & Order’ Gets Fans Hyped for ‘Organized Crime’ Season 2 Teasing More Intense Stabler-Bell Moments

The Law & Order twitter is hyping up fans for season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The franchise just teased more heated moments between Stabler and Bell. The show, which has a short first season due to covid-19, is finally coming back with a full season and tons of new bad guys. But the drama isn’t just between the Organized Crime Squad and criminals, it’s also between Stabler and his boss.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Says Sgt. Bell ‘Bumps Heads’ with Stabler ‘Because They Have Each Other’s Back’

Elliot Stabler’s (Chris Meloni) longtime partnership with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on “Law & Order: SVU” made for an all-time tag team. So when Chris Meloni returned to the fold on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” fans wondered what his character’s job would entail. Was he going to work alone? How could the franchise’s newest title hope to duplicate the dynamic between Benson and Stabler? Well, leave that to Danielle Moné Truitt.
