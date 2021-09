It’s Formula 1 race day at The Cathedral of Speed as we get set for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. The race in Monza, Italy comes as the grand finale to a big weekend of qualifying, starting with the usual runs on Friday and leading into the sprint race on Saturday. Now, it’s time for the grid to line up and return to racing at Monza. Eyes will remain on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton as they continue their battle for the Drivers Championship. However, don’t overlook Ferrari and drivers Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz, who have been solid and building momentum through this season into their team’s home race. Another storyline to watch out for: Drivers on the move. Sunday’s race will be the first since the news that Valterri Bottas will be leaving for Alfa Romeo after this year while George Russell will be taking his seat on Mercedes.

