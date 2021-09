Watch the Buckeyes roll through Skull Session and into Ohio Stadium. No. 9 Ohio State welcomes Tulsa to Ohio Stadium Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised live on FS1, but first watch the Buckeyes as they leave The Blackwell Hotel, trek over to St. John Arena for Skull Session, high-five The Best Fans in the Land en route to the north ramp entrance of The ‘Shoe.