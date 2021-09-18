Crews Battle Fire In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in northeast Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a structure fire early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the one-and-a-half story home shortly before 9 a.m. When they arrived at the 2500 block of Jefferson Street Northeast, they found heavy black smoke coming from the roof vents and gable.

They found the fire on the second floor attic area.

A second alarm was called for additional crews and equipment. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered extensive fire and water damage.

Though two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for minor medical conditions, neither were transported to the hospital.

Red Cross has been called for the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More On WCCO.com :