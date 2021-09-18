Man Shot, Killed In Hunting Park, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. on the 3800 block of Old York road.

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m, according to police.

No arrests have been made, no weapon was recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here