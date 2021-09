Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Brad Miller is absent from the lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Miller's had a solid year at the plate, slashing .230/.323/.467 with 19 HRs, but has done little of that off of lefties as he's put up just a .567 OPS against them. With Rich Hill starting for the Mets, he'll get the day off. J.T. Realmuto shifts over to first, and Andrew Knapp will catch with Miller on the bench. Knapp isn't out there for his hitting, as he owns a .453 OPS across 57 games this season and should be left alone in all leagues.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO