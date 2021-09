Sep. 10—HELENA — Twice Capital had its back against the wall and twice the Bruins prevailed to beat Missoula Big Sky three sets to two. With a rowdy student section and plenty of parents and fans showing their support, the Bruins battled back from dropping sets two and three to win the last pair 25-23 and 17-15 to capture their first conference win of the season in their first home match.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO