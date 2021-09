Earlier this year King, 66, helped her daughter Kirby Bumpus score the baby shower of her dreams after her wedding plans were crushed during the pandemic. On Friday, Bumpus and her husband Virgil Miller welcome a baby boy Luca Miller, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Said the CBS Mornings anchor on Monday, “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday ’cause it took so long to get released from the hospital.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO