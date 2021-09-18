Expect Bounce-Back Season From Newly-Signed Oilers’ F Kailer Yamamoto

It’s official, Kailer Yamamoto has re-upped with the Edmonton Oilers, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief. This isn’t just good because it gets the last holdout in the fold, and right before training camp, but it’s also good because now – officially – the Oilers have a complete top six for the first time in over a decade. I don’t think the Oilers have had this good a top-six since 2006.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO