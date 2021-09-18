Expect Bounce-Back Season From Newly-Signed Oilers’ F Kailer Yamamoto
The Edmonton Oilers have taken care of their last real piece of important contract business heading into training camp. The one player who hadn’t been signed is now signed as Kailer Yamamoto has inked a one-year extension with the Oilers worth $1.175 million for the upcoming season. It’s not a big deal, but it’s the kind of deal that Yamamoto needed to sign considering he had little leverage and was coming off a not-so-productive season.nhltradetalk.com
