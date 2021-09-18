CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Expect Bounce-Back Season From Newly-Signed Oilers' F Kailer Yamamoto

By NHL Trade Talk
nhltradetalk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers have taken care of their last real piece of important contract business heading into training camp. The one player who hadn’t been signed is now signed as Kailer Yamamoto has inked a one-year extension with the Oilers worth $1.175 million for the upcoming season. It’s not a big deal, but it’s the kind of deal that Yamamoto needed to sign considering he had little leverage and was coming off a not-so-productive season.

FanSided

Red Wings: Expect Dylan Larkin to Bounce Back in 2021-22

With the weeks leading up to the season, Octopus Thrower will be profiling a different Detroit Red Wings player. We start with the captain, Dylan Larkin. (Advanced stats courtesy of Evolving Hockey) Last Season with the Red Wings. It’s almost the same story for most of Detroit’s best players but...
NHL
chatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Mikko Koskinen needs to bounce back

Edmonton Oilers, Mikko Koskinen #19 (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) It has been said before in the past, but it is worth saying again. The Edmonton Oilers need Mikko Koskinen to bounce back in a big way this season. The Edmonton Oilers have Mikko Koskinen signed through the end of...
NHL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

4 Players in Need of a Bounce-Back Season

After a very strong showing in 2019-20, the Philadelphia Flyers looked primed for a breakout season in 2020-21. After all, in a shortened season 4 players hit 50+ points, 6 players hit 40+ points, 4 players hit 20+ goals, 9 players reached double digits in goals, and the leader in points was none other than Travis Konecny (61 in 66). Balance and depth was the name of the game for the Flyers and after finally reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, it’s no surprise that expectations were sky high.
NHL
