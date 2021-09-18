CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US To Step Up 'Removal Flights' For Migrants Stranded At Texas Bridge

By Paul Ratje
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States said Saturday it would step up the number of so-called "removal flights" for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, in a bid to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden's administration. The migrants who poured into the city, many...

www.ibtimes.com

Daily Mail

Mayorkas admits 30,000 Haitian migrants entered US as Del Rio camp is finally cleared: Homeland Security boss DOUBLES previous figure as he reveals 17,400 are applying to stay, 8,000 have been deported - but 2,600 are missing

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed on Friday that nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have been encountered on the US-Mexico border as they try to enter the country. Additionally he noted that the camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, which serves the length of the border, has been...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US clears Haitian refugee camp in Del Rio, Texas

US authorities have cleared a makeshift camp of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The camp had drawn national attention in recent days as images of the squalid conditions and aggressive tactics by border patrol officers on horseback emerged in shocking photos and videos.US Customs and Border Protection officials have spent the past few days evacuating the camp and processing the estimated 10,000 migrants and refugees, many of whom are from Haiti, sending some on to processing centres elsewhere in the US, and deporting many back to Haiti.ââOn Thursday, the US special envoy for Haiti Daniel...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

For Haitian Migrants, Mexican Reality Replaces US Dream

The American dream is fading for Haitian migrants confronted with the harsh reality at the US border with Mexico, where some are considering staying and getting a job to survive instead. "I'm not in a hurry to enter the United States. If I find an opportunity, yes, but if I...
IMMIGRATION
centraloregondaily.com

Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago is now dramatically smaller. But across the river in Mexico, migrants in a growing camp awoke Thursday surrounded by security forces. Both governments appear eager to end the increasingly...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US envoy to Haiti resigns, slams Haitian migrant deportations 

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their home country. "I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," State Department Special envoy Daniel Foote said in a scathing letter of resignation. In the letter to US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, Foote described Haiti as a place where US diplomats "are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life." "Mired in poverty, hostage to the terror," Foote wrote, the Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday.Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down...
IMMIGRATION
The Week

There's reportedly a reason thousands of Haitians arrived in Texas on Mexican Independence Day

President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Harrowing photos at Texas border show desperate Haitian migrants crossing river with belongings

Photographs and videos of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have come to a small Texas border town of Del Rio, offer a glimpse into the chaos that has been unfolding at the US-Mexico border since last week.In the past week, US authorities have moved to expel nearly 12,000 asylum seekers from Haiti who were fleeing their home country to escape corruption, disaster and poverty.With their toddlers on their shoulder and home packed in a few bags, many were also forced to cross Mexico’s Rio Grande into the US following the devastating earthquake in August that killed over...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Border Security#Mexico#Guatemala#Cbp#Taliban#Republicans#Democrats#Haitians
AFP

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
DEL RIO, TX
AFP

Mexico president tells US 'time to act' on migrant crisis

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged the United States on Wednesday to act quickly to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis affecting the two neighboring countries. "Enough talking, it's time to act," Lopez Obrador told reporters as thousands of Haitian and other migrants massed on Mexico's northern border seeking access into the United States.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Haitian Migrant Supporters Flood NW Dade Street, Demand They Be Allowed To Stay, Seek Asylum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants at the southern border took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade near a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk. Protesters block part of NW 7th Avenue in front of immigration office in Miami. (CBS4) Those taking part in the protest want the Biden administration to allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum. “The last thing they need is a leader of the free world, the land of the free and the home of...
MIAMI, FL
KBUR

Biden administration sends border agents, begins flights to remove Haitian migrants from South Texas/Mexico border

Agents at the U.S. border with Mexico began moving thousands of Haitian migrants sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge into the Texas town of Del Rio. The increasingly poor conditions under the bridge – which connects the Texas city with Mexico – led the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to accelerate flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. ramps up deportation flights to Haiti as migrants crowd Texas border

Mass deportations for more than 12,000 migrants gathered along the Texas border are underway, with some 300 Haitians flown back in their home country Sunday. CBS news correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has an update from Del Rio, Texas. Then Nick Miroff, a reporter for the Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss what's behind the latest influx and the Biden administration's response.
TEXAS STATE
