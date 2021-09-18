CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford adds 450 jobs to meet electric truck demand

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord plans to spend $250 million and add 450 jobs at three Michigan plants to meet demand for the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (Sept. 16)

New York Post

Ford adding more jobs to increase production of electric F-150 Lightning

Ford said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across...
Rivian Builds First Electric Pickup Truck; Ford Close Behind

When a new automaker produces its first car for a paying customer, it's understandable that the company's founder and CEO would be proud enough to Tweet about it. But for Rivian leader RJ Scaringe, a simple Tweet was not enough. That's why he got behind the wheel and drove the first retail unit R1T all-electric pickup truck out of the assembly plant.
FOXBusiness

Ford plans to add 450 jobs to ramp up F-150 Lightning production

Ford Motor Co. is staffing up in order to meet strong demand for its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck. The Detroit-based automaker will invest an additional $250 million and add 450 jobs across three Southeast Michigan plants to ramp up capacity of the F-150 Lightning. The investment and new jobs will enable Ford to produce 80,000 trucks a year.
CarBuzz.com

This Is When The Electric Ford Explorer Will Arrive

It's an exciting time for the Ford Explorer. Ford Performance has unleashed a one-off track version of the ST model, and the 2022 variant of the ST will be powering the rear wheels as standard. A new ST-Line trim has been added too, and the pricing is good. But what we're here to talk about today is the electric model that was confirmed in May of this year. We now have more information on the latest electric vehicle from Ford, thanks to a report from Automotive News. The outlet reports on when the Explorer EV will launch and where it will be built.
insideevs.com

Sandy Munro Chimes In: Future Electric Trucks Tesla, Rivian, Ford

What does experienced industry teardown expert Sandy Munro think about the various upcoming all-electric pickup trucks? He joined Alex Guberman to provide his take, and regardless of what you think, his well-researched opinions are always well-worth tuning into, since they're backed by years of experience and know-how that few others have access to.
CNET

Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck begins preproduction in Michigan

Mass-production electric pickup trucks are slowly moving from marketing blitzes to actual vehicles. Rivian recently announced that production has begun on its R1T and now Ford's taking the next step in bringing its own electric truck to consumers. Ford announced on Thursday that preproduction models of the Ford F-150 Lightning...
abc12.com

Ford investing $250 million in Michigan, creating 450 jobs to make electric trucks

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Ford has completed preproduction on its first electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks to begin real world testing. The automaker announced the development Thursday, along with an additional $250 million investment and 450 new jobs at plants in Dearborn, Ypsilanti and Sterling Heights to support production of the Lightning trucks.
TechRadar

Rivian R1T electric truck beats Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck

The very first customer-bound Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently left the automaker's factory in Normal, IL. To mark the occasion, company CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted celebratory images from the factory floor. While it's still unclear how quickly the company will be able to ramp up building the pre-ordered trucks...
Autoblog

How to meet EV charging demands and maintain a stable electrical grid

The Biden administration announced 500,000 charging stations to be installed nationally and additional energy storage to facilitate the shift to EVs. Integrating all of this new infrastructure and transitioning requires balancing the traffic on the grid and managing increased energy demand that stretches beyond power lines and storage itself. The...
ucsusa.org

Ford F-150 Lightning: An Iconic American Pickup Truck Goes Electric

Climate scientist Dr. Rachel Licker discusses how climate change will affect outdoor worker’s health and earnings. UCS and an expert advisory committee's report that says the US can and must phase out fossil fuels from the entire economy and ramp up clean renewable energy while confronting the racial and economic inequities inherent in our present energy system.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Alabama Toyota plant to make truck engines, add 450 jobs

A Toyota factory in north Alabama will add 450 jobs as the sole North American manufacturer of engines for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck, the company said Monday. Employment at the Toyota Alabama plant will increase to 1,800 people, and the company said it plans to spend $288 million on the project, which is separate from a Toyota Mazda factory being constructed west of downtown Huntsville.
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
