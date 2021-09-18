CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals at Bears Week 2 Game Preview: Scratching and Clawing

By Anthony Cosenza
Cincy Jungle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s crazy win against the Minnesota Vikings allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to slay many metaphorical dragons. We’re not sure what this means for the 16 remaining games, but signals of a successful season are palpable at 1-0. Rebounding after giving up a two-touchdown lead in the second half? Check....

www.cincyjungle.com

