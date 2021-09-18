Cedar Rapids’ new city flag represents ‘History and Progress’
CEDAR RAPIDS — The city’s new redesigned municipal flag represents both Cedar Rapids’ roots and residents’ forward-thinking visions for the future. The “History and Progress” design option rose to the top of four options in a city survey asking residents to rank different blue, green and white design options to choose the new flag as a symbol of community pride. The city received 2,624 responses to the online survey, which ended in August.www.thegazette.com
