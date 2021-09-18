Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to take advantage of the fading warmer temperatures, the Colorado Department of Transportation is extending lane closure hours through the Interstate 25 South Gap project. Crews are paving and striping before cold weather settles in. (credit: CBS) CDOT says there will be a 13-hour closure of one lane heading north near Tomah Road starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 until 8 a.m. on Sept. 25. A 13-hour-long closure of a southbound lane at Tomah Road will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 until 8 a.m. the next morning. Crews will be laying permanent paving two feet in depth. Additionally, CDOT will start general lane closures an hour earlier until further notice: Mondays – Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25) Fridays – Sundays: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25) Drivers should expect 30 minutes of additional drive time.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO