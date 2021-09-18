Citing 2019 Census Bureau statistics, Cleveland.com estimates that one in three native Ohioans no longer reside in the Buckeye State. That means that 3.7 million former inhabitants now live outside Ohio, compared to the 8.7 million who still do. (See how every state’s population has changed since 2010 .)

In fact, the state ranked No. 9 on a list of the top 10 states for move-outs, according to a 2020 National Movers Study by United Van Lines.

Where are the people who move out of Ohio going? To find out, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, revealing the number of people living in other states (or Washington D.C.) in 2019 who had lived in Ohio the previous year.

The results reveal that most Ohioan emigrés are flocking to Florida, presumably looking for a more pleasing climate than that offered by their native state. Yet the next four top destinations -- Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana -- are neighboring states, with not dissimilar climates, suggesting that although people want and sometimes need to move, they may still prefer to remain near their first home and family. (Note the 40 places where young people are moving .)

Click here to see where people from Ohio are moving the most

To identify where people from Ohio are moving to most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), revealing the number of people living in other states (or Washington D.C.) in 2019 who had lived in Ohio the previous year. State population and population change figures are based on one-year estimates from the ACS (five-year estimates for Washington D.C.)

According to the ACS, "Data are based on a sample and are subject to sampling variability. The degree of uncertainty for an estimate arising from sampling variability is represented through the use of a margin of error. The value shown here is the 90 percent margin of error. The margin of error can be interpreted roughly as providing a 90 percent probability that the interval defined by the estimate minus the margin of error and the estimate plus the margin of error (the lower and upper confidence bounds) contains the true value. In addition to sampling variability, the ACS estimates are subject to nonsampling error…. The effect of nonsampling error is not represented in these tables."

50. North Dakota

> People from Ohio who moved to North Dakota in 2019: 13 (0.01% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 1,985 (0.26% - 24th highest)

> Total population: 762,062 (5th lowest)

49. Alaska

> People from Ohio who moved to Alaska in 2019: 29 (0.02% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -5,893 (-0.81% - the lowest)

> Total population: 731,545 (4th lowest)

48. Delaware

> People from Ohio who moved to Delaware in 2019: 34 (0.02% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 6,593 (0.68% - 14th highest)

> Total population: 973,764 (7th lowest)

47. Vermont

> People from Ohio who moved to Vermont in 2019: 97 (0.05% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -2,310 (-0.37% - 5th lowest)

> Total population: 623,989 (2nd lowest)

46. Wyoming

> People from Ohio who moved to Wyoming in 2019: 97 (0.05% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 1,022 (0.18% - 22nd lowest)

> Total population: 578,759 (the lowest)

45. South Dakota

> People from Ohio who moved to South Dakota in 2019: 107 (0.06% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 2,424 (0.27% - 22nd highest)

> Total population: 884,659 (6th lowest)

44. New Mexico

> People from Ohio who moved to New Mexico in 2019: 209 (0.11% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 1,401 (0.07% - 19th lowest)

> Total population: 2,096,829 (16th lowest)

43. Nebraska

> People from Ohio who moved to Nebraska in 2019: 233 (0.12% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 5,140 (0.27% - 23rd highest)

> Total population: 1,934,408 (15th lowest)

42. Kansas

> People from Ohio who moved to Kansas in 2019: 309 (0.16% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 1,804 (0.06% - 18th lowest)

> Total population: 2,913,314 (17th lowest)

41. Idaho

> People from Ohio who moved to Idaho in 2019: 403 (0.21% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 32,857 (1.84% - the highest)

> Total population: 1,787,065 (13th lowest)

40. Rhode Island

> People from Ohio who moved to Rhode Island in 2019: 441 (0.23% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 2,046 (0.19% - 24th lowest)

> Total population: 1,059,361 (8th lowest)

39. Maine

> People from Ohio who moved to Maine in 2019: 446 (0.23% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 5,808 (0.43% - 19th highest)

> Total population: 1,344,212 (10th lowest)

38. Montana

> People from Ohio who moved to Montana in 2019: 500 (0.26% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 6,473 (0.61% - 16th highest)

> Total population: 1,068,778 (9th lowest)

37. Arkansas

> People from Ohio who moved to Arkansas in 2019: 569 (0.30% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 3,979 (0.13% - 20th lowest)

> Total population: 3,017,804 (19th lowest)

36. New Jersey

> People from Ohio who moved to New Jersey in 2019: 628 (0.33% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -26,330 (-0.30% - 8th lowest)

> Total population: 8,882,190 (10th highest)

35. District of Columbia

> People from Ohio who moved to District of Columbia in 2019: 755 (0.39% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 8,185 (1.18% - 6th highest)

> Total population: 692,683 (3rd lowest)

34. Oregon

> People from Ohio who moved to Oregon in 2019: 852 (0.44% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 27,024 (0.64% - 15th highest)

> Total population: 4,217,737 (25th lowest)

33. New Hampshire

> People from Ohio who moved to New Hampshire in 2019: 986 (0.51% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 3,253 (0.24% - 25th highest)

> Total population: 1,359,711 (11th lowest)

32. Wisconsin

> People from Ohio who moved to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049 (0.54% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 8,866 (0.15% - 21st lowest)

> Total population: 5,822,434 (19th highest)

31. Oklahoma

> People from Ohio who moved to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163 (0.60% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 13,892 (0.35% - 20th highest)

> Total population: 3,956,971 (24th lowest)

30. Louisiana

> People from Ohio who moved to Louisiana in 2019: 1,190 (0.62% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -11,184 (-0.24% - 9th lowest)

> Total population: 4,648,794 (24th highest)

29. Hawaii

> People from Ohio who moved to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271 (0.66% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -4,619 (-0.33% - 7th lowest)

> Total population: 1,415,872 (12th lowest)

28. Iowa

> People from Ohio who moved to Iowa in 2019: 1,358 (0.71% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -1,075 (-0.03% - 15th lowest)

> Total population: 3,155,070 (21st lowest)

27. Connecticut

> People from Ohio who moved to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369 (0.71% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -7,378 (-0.21% - 10th lowest)

> Total population: 3,565,287 (23rd lowest)

26. Utah

> People from Ohio who moved to Utah in 2019: 1,455 (0.76% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 44,853 (1.40% - 4th highest)

> Total population: 3,205,958 (22nd lowest)

25. Nevada

> People from Ohio who moved to Nevada in 2019: 1,658 (0.86% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 45,764 (1.49% - 2nd highest)

> Total population: 3,080,156 (20th lowest)

24. Missouri

> People from Ohio who moved to Missouri in 2019: 1,691 (0.88% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 10,976 (0.18% - 23rd lowest)

> Total population: 6,137,428 (17th highest)

23. Mississippi

> People from Ohio who moved to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153 (1.12% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -10,381 (-0.35% - 6th lowest)

> Total population: 2,976,149 (18th lowest)

22. Massachusetts

> People from Ohio who moved to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190 (1.14% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -9,646 (-0.14% - 11th lowest)

> Total population: 6,892,503 (14th highest)

21. Alabama

> People from Ohio who moved to Alabama in 2019: 2,364 (1.23% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 15,314 (0.31% - 21st highest)

> Total population: 4,903,185 (23rd highest)

20. Maryland

> People from Ohio who moved to Maryland in 2019: 2,849 (1.48% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 2,962 (0.05% - 17th lowest)

> Total population: 6,045,680 (18th highest)

19. Washington

> People from Ohio who moved to Washington in 2019: 2,897 (1.50% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 79,302 (1.04% - 8th highest)

> Total population: 7,614,893 (12th highest)

18. Minnesota

> People from Ohio who moved to Minnesota in 2019: 2,935 (1.52% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 28,453 (0.50% - 18th highest)

> Total population: 5,639,632 (21st highest)

17. Colorado

> People from Ohio who moved to Colorado in 2019: 4,432 (2.30% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 63,172 (1.10% - 7th highest)

> Total population: 5,758,736 (20th highest)

16. West Virginia

> People from Ohio who moved to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985 (2.59% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -13,685 (-0.76% - 2nd lowest)

> Total population: 1,792,147 (14th lowest)

15. Georgia

> People from Ohio who moved to Georgia in 2019: 5,146 (2.67% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 97,948 (0.92% - 11th highest)

> Total population: 10,617,423 (7th highest)

14. Arizona

> People from Ohio who moved to Arizona in 2019: 5,178 (2.69% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 107,071 (1.47% - 3rd highest)

> Total population: 7,278,717 (13th highest)

13. Virginia

> People from Ohio who moved to Virginia in 2019: 5,498 (2.86% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 17,834 (0.21% - 25th lowest)

> Total population: 8,535,519 (11th highest)

12. Tennessee

> People from Ohio who moved to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547 (2.88% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 59,164 (0.87% - 12th highest)

> Total population: 6,829,174 (15th highest)

11. New York

> People from Ohio who moved to New York in 2019: 5,629 (2.92% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -88,648 (-0.46% - 4th lowest)

> Total population: 19,453,561 (4th highest)

10. South Carolina

> People from Ohio who moved to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641 (2.93% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 64,587 (1.25% - 5th highest)

> Total population: 5,148,714 (22nd highest)

9. Illinois

> People from Ohio who moved to Illinois in 2019: 7,684 (3.99% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -69,259 (-0.55% - 3rd lowest)

> Total population: 12,671,821 (6th highest)

8. Texas

> People from Ohio who moved to Texas in 2019: 8,975 (4.66% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 294,036 (1.01% - 9th highest)

> Total population: 28,995,881 (2nd highest)

7. California

> People from Ohio who moved to California in 2019: 9,098 (4.73% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -44,822 (-0.11% - 12th lowest)

> Total population: 39,512,223 (the highest)

6. North Carolina

> People from Ohio who moved to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698 (5.04% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 104,464 (1.00% - 10th highest)

> Total population: 10,488,084 (8th highest)

5. Indiana

> People from Ohio who moved to Indiana in 2019: 12,038 (6.25% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 40,341 (0.60% - 17th highest)

> Total population: 6,732,219 (16th highest)

4. Michigan

> People from Ohio who moved to Michigan in 2019: 12,261 (6.37% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -9,058 (-0.09% - 13th lowest)

> Total population: 9,986,857 (9th highest)

3. Pennsylvania

> People from Ohio who moved to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752 (6.62% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -5,071 (-0.04% - 14th lowest)

> Total population: 12,801,989 (5th highest)

2. Kentucky

> People from Ohio who moved to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309 (6.91% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: -729 (-0.02% - 16th lowest)

> Total population: 4,467,673 (25th highest)

1. Florida

> People from Ohio who moved to Florida in 2019: 30,335 (15.76% of all outbound Ohioans)

> 1-year net change in population: 178,412 (0.83% - 13th highest)

> Total population: 21,477,737 (3rd highest)