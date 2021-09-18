CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Kailer Yamamoto to one-year extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, $1.175 million extension for the 2021-22 season, the team announced Saturday.

Yamamoto, who turns 23 on Sept. 29, contributed eight goals and 13 assists in 52 games in 2020-21, his fourth season with the Oilers.

He led Edmonton forwards in blocked shots (40) and finished third in takeaways (32) and sixth in hits (52).

The Spokane, Wash., native has 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 105 games since the Oilers selected him in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2017 draft.

