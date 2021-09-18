Boston College vs. Temple: Live Updates

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) take on the Temple Owls (1-1) in today's out of conference matchup in Philadelphia. These two teams have a history, playing in the Big East every year from 1982-2004, but have only played once since the Eagles left for the ACC. The big storyline heading into this game is the injury to Phil Jurkovec, who is doubtful to return in the 2021 season. In his place is Dennis Grosel, a quarterback who has stepped into this role both in the 2019 and 2020 season.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board.

Podcasts

Dennis Grosel sneaks it in from one yard out 28-3

Third straight three and out for the Eagles. Grosel isn't getting much done here.

Boston College holds Temple in the red zone to a field goal. 21-3

Lynch is starting to heat up, while Grosel is...not

Justin Lynch starts a solid drive, but a big stop on 4th down and the Eagles will take over.

Third Quarter

What a stop by Isaiah Graham Mobley who stuffs Justin Lynch of fourth and one to force a turnover on downs.

Second Quarter

Touchdown Travis Levy! After a 50 yard Zay Flowers screen pass, BC punches it in

21-0 with less than a minute left in the first half.

Three straight three and outs for Temple

Patrick Garwo with a one yard touchdown run, BC with a methodical drive to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

After a three and out, Dennis Grosel tries to hit Williams deep again, and is intercepted. BC forces another three and out. Defense looks good so far.

Travis Levy with a 61 yard return, Jaden Wiliams scores on a 19 yard touchdown pass. Boston College 7 Temple 0

First Quarter

Other Articles About The Game:

Roster Notes: Deon Jones (safety) and Spencer Witter (TE) are both dressed for the first time this season.

Captains: Pat Garwo III, Kobay White, Isaiah Graham Mobley (all with links to PA), and Ben Petrula

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC