Boston College vs. Temple: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
 6 days ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) take on the Temple Owls (1-1) in today's out of conference matchup in Philadelphia. These two teams have a history, playing in the Big East every year from 1982-2004, but have only played once since the Eagles left for the ACC. The big storyline heading into this game is the injury to Phil Jurkovec, who is doubtful to return in the 2021 season. In his place is Dennis Grosel, a quarterback who has stepped into this role both in the 2019 and 2020 season.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board.

Dennis Grosel sneaks it in from one yard out 28-3

Third straight three and out for the Eagles. Grosel isn't getting much done here.

Boston College holds Temple in the red zone to a field goal. 21-3

Lynch is starting to heat up, while Grosel is...not

Justin Lynch starts a solid drive, but a big stop on 4th down and the Eagles will take over.

Third Quarter

What a stop by Isaiah Graham Mobley who stuffs Justin Lynch of fourth and one to force a turnover on downs.

Second Quarter

Touchdown Travis Levy! After a 50 yard Zay Flowers screen pass, BC punches it in

21-0 with less than a minute left in the first half.

Three straight three and outs for Temple

Patrick Garwo with a one yard touchdown run, BC with a methodical drive to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

After a three and out, Dennis Grosel tries to hit Williams deep again, and is intercepted. BC forces another three and out. Defense looks good so far.

Travis Levy with a 61 yard return, Jaden Wiliams scores on a 19 yard touchdown pass. Boston College 7 Temple 0

First Quarter

Roster Notes: Deon Jones (safety) and Spencer Witter (TE) are both dressed for the first time this season.

Captains: Pat Garwo III, Kobay White, Isaiah Graham Mobley (all with links to PA), and Ben Petrula

Boston College vs. Missouri: Predictions and Final Thoughts

It's SEC football time for Boston College as the Eagles take on the Tigers for the first time ever. For a game with no history this week had some extra drama after Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz made comments dripping with sarcasm about the "great state of Massachusetts". The war of words continued shortly after, with Jeff Hafley saying he wished Drinkwitz called him, they would have just flown down to Missouri to play.
Morning Bulletin: More Mizzou/BC Talk

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
Three Keys to Victory: Missouri

The Boston College Eagles moved to 3-0 this past weekend, their best start since 2018. Without Phil Jurkovec, the offense struggled to consistently move the ball, especially through the air. However, the defense put on a clinic, holding Temple to three points and under 250 total yards. The Eagles now turn their eyes to their final out of conference matchup: a home tilt against the Missouri Tigers. This will be the first time Boston College has hosted an SEC opponent since they played Tennessee in 1987. Missouri stands at 2-1 after defeating Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State; they lost to SEC foe, Kentucky, 35-28.
Morning Bulletin: Locked on BC/Mizzou Crossover

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
Final Grades For Boston College's Performance Against Temple

On Saturday, Boston College defeated Temple 28-3 in a game that was dominated by the Eagles defense. Here are our grades for the game. Just going off his yardage stats, Dennis Grosel didn't have a great. But remember he wasn't asked to pass all that often. He had a nice touchdown pass to Jaden Williams, but on the next drive left to much air on a pass to the freshman wide out and was intercepted. After that he was just a game facilitator. There were some concerns coming out of this game though, Grosel held on to the ball too long at times, and seemed indecisive on whether to just tuck it and run or get rid of it. Some of that may be that he was trying to limit mistakes, but he is going to need to clean that up for the Missouri game. Grade: C.
ACC Power Rankings: September 21, 2021

After a week hiatus we are back to give our weekly ACC power rankings. The conference had another very uneven week, so let's get to it!. 1. Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC). For a team that was projected to run roughshod over the conference, they certainly didn't look like it against Georgia Tech. Still believe that the Tigers will "turn it on" sooner rather than later, but the offense looks like a shell of itself. Tough game this week against NC State, and one the Tigers could easily lose.
Morning Bulletin: Temple Recap

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
Morning Bulletin: The Good, Bad & Ugly

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
Morning Bulletin: Locked on Boston College Temple Preview & Predictions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
How Frank Cignetti Should Tailor the Offense to Dennis Grosel

We all know the circumstances. Phil Jurkovec is doubtful to return this season; Dennis Grosel will start for Boston College this weekend against Temple. Fans are very familiar with Grosel’s work, as he has appeared in 16 games over the last three seasons. Grosel is a former walk-on who worked up the depth chart due to his intelligence and leadership. He’s slightly undersized and doesn’t have the biggest arm. But he’s accurate and can make plays with his feet. With those qualities in mind, let’s talk about what Frank Cignetti Jr. will do to tailor the BC offense to Grosel’s skills.
Boston College Men's Basketball Release Full 2021-22 Schedule

On Thursday evening, the Boston College men's basketball program released their full 2021-22 schedule. For the 2021-22 season, BC will have six teams both home and away. In addition to traditional rivals Notre Dame and Syracuse, the Eagles will also face Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh twice. The...
Morning Bulletin: BC Women's Basketball Schedule Released

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
Morning Bulletin: September 15, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
NCAA Set To Temporarily Expand College Football Class Signing Limits

The NCAA is set to temporarily expand college football recruiting class signing limits according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. "Officials are set to pass a 1-year waiver next month to immediately expand the 25-man FB signing limit, sources tell Sports Illustrated," Dellenger tweeted on Tuesday. "Coaches can replace up to 7 players who leave for the portal. Max signing # would be 32 (25+7)."
Phil Jurkovec "Doubtful" To Return in 2021

The season appears to be over for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. As reported by Pete Thamel, the junior transfer from Notre Dame is doubtful to return in 2021. BC later tweeted confirming this report, stating that it was a hand injury. Jurkovec who put up an Instagram post earlier...
News and Notes From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Press Conference

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media in his weekly press conference. Here are some of the topic that he discussed. 1. Phil Jurkovec's Surgery Went Well. Speaking on his injured quarterback for the first time since the UMass game, Hafley commented on the surgery....
