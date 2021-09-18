The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming .

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming , it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 30 season premieres (including The Voice , now with 100 percent more Ariana Grande ; The Resident , now with 100 percent less Emily VanCamp ; and the OG NCIS , now airing Mondays ) and 16 series debuts (including ABC’s Wonders Years reboot, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International , Fox’s Big Leap and Our Kind of People , and NBC’s Ordinary Joe ).

Also on tap are a dozen finales (including streaming series Nine Perfect Strangers, The Other Two and Reservation Dogs ) and myriad films and specials (including the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood ‘s Cedric the Entertainer).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The 73rd Emmy Awards (CBS)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Circus returns (Showtime)

8 pm Fantasy Island Season 1 finale (Fox; special night and time)

8 pm Muhammad Ali docuseries premiere (PBS; airing over four consecutive nights)

10 pm Fiasco docuseries premiere (Epix)

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

3 am Reservation Dogs Season 1 finale (FX on Hulu)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 4 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Voice Season 21 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The Big Leap series premiere (Fox)

9 pm NCIS Season 19 premiere (CBS)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Ordinary Joe series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Time100 special (ABC)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

3 am Love on the Spectrum Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Deadliest Catch Season 17 finale (Discovery Channel)

8 pm FBI Season 4 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Resident Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 21 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere (CBS; special time)

9 pm Our Kind of People series premiere (Fox)

10 pm FBI: International series premiere (CBS; special time)

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Ultimate Surfer Season 1 finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

3 am Dear White People final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nine Perfect Strangers limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am Star Wars: Visions series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 premiere (NBC)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (Fox)

8 pm Survivor Season 41 premiere (CBS; two hours)

8:30 pm The Wonder Years series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Alter Ego series premiere, Night 1 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Conners live Season 4 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 6 premiere (CNBC)

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4 premiere (ABC)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

3 am Code 404 Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Creepshow Season 3 premiere (Shudder)

3 am The Croods: Family Tree series premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Doom Patrol Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am The Other Two Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last two episodes)

7:30 pm That Girl Lay Lay series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Holey Moley Season 3 finale (ABC)

8 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 premiere (NBC; special time; two hours)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm Alter Ego series premiere, Night 2 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm The Hustler Season 2 finale (ABC; special time; two episodes)

9 pm Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler special (CBS)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premiere (NBC)

12 am Robot Chicken Season 11 finale (Adult Swim)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

3 am Foundation series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Goliath final season premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Great British Baking Show Season 9 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Midnight Mass limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am My Little Pony: A New Generation film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Starling film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Wolfboy and the Everything Factory series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

9 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 1 finale (CBS; special time)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

3 am AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3 premiere (AMC+)

8 pm Side Hustle Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon)

