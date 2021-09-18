CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops trolls Texas on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

By Will Backus
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox’s Big Noon Kickoff show is in Norman for the renewed rivalry game between Oklahoma and Nebraska, which means a homecoming of sorts for Bob Stoops. The legendary former Oklahoma coach-turned-analyst is one of four main crew members on Fox’s answer to SEC Nation and College Gameday. Prior to taking the stage, Stoops decided to lead the live crowd in a “Boomer Sooner” call-and-response chant, with a little twist.

