Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops trolls Texas on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

USC is in the hunt for a new football coach, and Bob Stoops certainly isn’t doing anything to dispel rumors that he might be interested. Stoops appeared on SiriusXM’s ESPNU Radio on Wednesday and was asked about chatter potentially linking him to the USC job. Stoops admitted he “can’t control rumors” and refused to respond to reports about whether he had been contacted or not. However, he went on to suggest that he would certainly be open to overtures.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO