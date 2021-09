SOUTHFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police in the Detroit area say a 20-year-old man who went for a walk and didn’t return five months was found dead this week. FOX 2 Detroit says the body of Noah Kerridge, of Lyndon, was found on an embankment along the Rouge River in Southfield on Wednesday. Police began searching for him after learning he had bought items at a nearby store.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO